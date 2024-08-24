HTLF Bank Buys Shares of 6,000 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.82. 164,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

