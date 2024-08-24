HTLF Bank Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HTLF Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 12,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 101.2% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.41. 695,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,012,790. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,231 shares of company stock worth $12,638,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

