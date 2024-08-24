HTLF Bank Has $379,000 Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

HTLF Bank increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,874,000 after buying an additional 4,306,240 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,695,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,396,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,750,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uranium Energy Stock Up 14.5 %
Shares of UEC stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 2,718,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,754. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
