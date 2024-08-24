HTLF Bank Has $379,000 Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

HTLF Bank increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,874,000 after buying an additional 4,306,240 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,695,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,396,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,750,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of UEC stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 2,718,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,754. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UEC

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.