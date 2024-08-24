HTLF Bank Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

HTLF Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,536 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 79,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. 50,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,706. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

