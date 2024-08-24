Huobi BTC Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $28,021.23 or 0.43659442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $27.17 million and approximately $7,120.47 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

