ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Hits New 1-Year High at $161.19

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.19 and last traded at $161.19, with a volume of 4314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICFI. William Blair upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

ICF International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.49.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,981 shares of company stock worth $984,811 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in ICF International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 127,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

