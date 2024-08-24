IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of IDEX worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of IDEX by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 56,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.90. 332,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,441. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

