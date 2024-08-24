ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.89. 169,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 733% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Down 3.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.