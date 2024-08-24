Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.09.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Infinera to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,025 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,057,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,658 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,196,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 1,432,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFN opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

