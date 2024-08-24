Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.09.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Infinera to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
INFN opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.64.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
