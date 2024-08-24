Insider Selling: Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Sells C$847,540.50 in Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Lloyd Hibbert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total transaction of C$847,540.50.

Kevin Lloyd Hibbert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capstone Power alerts:

On Friday, August 23rd, Kevin Lloyd Hibbert sold 15,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.07, for a total value of C$871,047.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Kevin Lloyd Hibbert sold 5,815 shares of Capstone Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.58, for a total value of C$334,842.82.

Capstone Power Stock Performance

Capstone Power Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.94 and a 1-year high of C$1.04.

About Capstone Power

Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.