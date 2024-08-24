Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Intel by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 71,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,424,750. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

