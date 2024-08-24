International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,143. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

