Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the software maker on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $13.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Intuit Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $619.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $639.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.44. The stock has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

