Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.1% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.46. 645,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,345. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

