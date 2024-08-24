Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 851,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 261,071 shares.The stock last traded at $16.74 and had previously closed at $16.80.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
