Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 851,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 261,071 shares.The stock last traded at $16.74 and had previously closed at $16.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,118.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322,113 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

