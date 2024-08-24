Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Stake Increased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 256,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. 312,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,716. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

