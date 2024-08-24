Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 8.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $60,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 28.2% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,456,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,708,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.44. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

