Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.34 and last traded at $35.44. Approximately 193,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,743% from the average daily volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a market cap of $291.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.