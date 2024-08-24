Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.34 and last traded at $35.44. Approximately 193,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,743% from the average daily volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a market cap of $291.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

