Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 74,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XLG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

