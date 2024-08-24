Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.44

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $172.44 and traded as high as $221.31. Investors Title shares last traded at $216.91, with a volume of 14,113 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Investors Title alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ITIC

Investors Title Stock Performance

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $416.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.