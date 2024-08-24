Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Trading Down 6.2%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 1,094,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,405,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $779.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

In other news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,502.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,102 shares of company stock valued at $468,063. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,821 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,907,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,097 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,377 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

