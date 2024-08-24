IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Trading Down 3.7%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 49,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 153,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
