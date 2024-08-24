iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IEFA stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,394,922 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

