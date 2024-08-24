iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Trimmed by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394,922 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

