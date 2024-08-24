iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $565.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,260. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.22. The stock has a market cap of $487.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.