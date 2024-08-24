iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,244,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

