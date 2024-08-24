iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. 1,843,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,779. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.