iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. 1,843,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,779. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.