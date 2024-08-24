iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1,990.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,452 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AGG traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,179,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.90.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

