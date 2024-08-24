iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Position Increased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBHF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $550,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1,794.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 924,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,200,000 after buying an additional 876,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IBHF opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.