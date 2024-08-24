iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.14

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 97411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDR. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 141,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 87,245 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

