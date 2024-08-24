iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC) Shares Down 7.6%

iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) (OTC:IGCC – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 2,350,228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 1,110,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
iShares MSCI GCC ex-Saudi Arabia (IGCC) Trading Down 1.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
