iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after buying an additional 277,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,269,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,357,000 after buying an additional 271,822 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MUB traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $108.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

