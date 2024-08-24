iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,445,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $9,048,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 958,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 233,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,501,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 143,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,353. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1606 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

