iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Increased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 7.2% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Diversified LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $61,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.31. 39,891,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,324,305. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

