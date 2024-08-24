iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS IYJ traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,700 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average is $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

