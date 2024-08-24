iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 0.4% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 306,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,649. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

