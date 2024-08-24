iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.21

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.21 and last traded at $96.08, with a volume of 9830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.42.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

