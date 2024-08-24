Israel Discount Bank Limited Announces Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:ISDAY)

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4674 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

Israel Discount Bank stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Israel Discount Bank has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

