Israel Discount Bank Limited Announces Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:ISDAY)

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4674 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance
Israel Discount Bank stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Israel Discount Bank has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Israel Discount Bank
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Israel Discount Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Discount Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.