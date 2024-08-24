JB Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,999. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

