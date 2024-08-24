JB Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 173,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 36,001.4% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,278,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,046 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Gentex by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 212,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 1,233,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,609. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

