JB Capital LLC Has $12.83 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $229,000. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $216,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $1,272,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,827,328 shares of company stock worth $584,261,549 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. 6,815,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,513,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $76.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a market cap of $608.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

