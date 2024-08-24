JB Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,593.6% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $516.60. 4,886,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,991. The company has a market cap of $468.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $503.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

