JB Capital LLC Invests $222,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.70.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,912. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.52 and its 200 day moving average is $411.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

