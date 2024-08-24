JB Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,091,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.