JB Capital LLC Sells 8,176 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

JB Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,029. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $148.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

