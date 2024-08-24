JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several analysts recently commented on JKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 6.9 %

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

Shares of JKS opened at $17.97 on Friday. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $955.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Articles

