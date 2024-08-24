Jito 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50.92 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Jito has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a market cap of $311.78 million and approximately $50.92 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 125,859,408.9 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.67323197 USD and is up 8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $44,659,136.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

