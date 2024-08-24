Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,089,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,449. The company has a market capitalization of $394.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $167.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

