JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $285.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $269.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

