JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Raised by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. 2,936,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.